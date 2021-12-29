Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on November 27 with Tehran focused on lifting sanctions against it.

Former US President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew from the nuclear accord and imposed sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iran selling its key export of oil.

President Joe Biden supports a return to the agreement but Iran has kept taking steps away from compliance as it presses for sanctions relief.

Israel, Iran's arch-enemy, has warned of military options if the Islamic republic's programme advances and is suspected in a shadowy campaign that has included the assassination of Tehran's top nuclear scientist.

How easy is it to restore the deal?

Here is what the three actors want from the talks.

Iran

Tehran insists all US sanctions must be lifted before steps are taken on the nuclear side. It has also asked the US and allied governments to pledge to allow Iran to export crude oil.

US sanctions have slashed Iran's oil exports, its main revenue source.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said it is "intolerable" if the West demands compliance from Tehran beyond the original deal.

They also want assurance that if they return, then the JCPOA will be binding on future US administrations.

United States