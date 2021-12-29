The US space agency NASA has reportedly recruited at least 24 scholars so far to participate in a program at Princeton University’s Centre of Theological Inquiry (CTI) in New Jersey.

The centre, which received a $1.1 million NASA grant in 2014, describes its main objective as building “bridges of understanding” between academics of various disciplines, scientists, and policymakers on “global concerns.”

The program aims to assess how the world’s major religions would react to the existence of life beyond earth and how such a discovery could potentially impact the concept of God and creation.

University of Cambridge religious scholar, Rev Dr Andrew Davison, who also holds a doctorate in biochemistry from Oxford, is among the participants of the NASA-sponsored programme at CTI.

The book to be published in 2022

In his forthcoming book, named Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine, Davison considers the possibility of God creating life elsewhere in the universe, based on his research at Princeton, emphasising the possibility of finding alien life is becoming more real.

“Religious traditions would be an important feature in how humanity would work through any such confirmation of life elsewhere,” Davidson shared in a blog post on the University of Cambridge site.

According to the copy of his book, which the British newspaper The Times accessed, a “large number of people would turn to their religions traditions for guidance” on what alien life means “for the standing and dignity of human life”, noting:

“Detection [of alien life] might come in a decade or only in future centuries or perhaps never at all, but if or where it does, it will be useful to have thought through the implications in advance.”

Other religious figures, including the Bishop of Buckingham Alan Wilson, Rabbi Jonathan Romain of Maidenhead Synagogue, and Imam Qari Asim of the Makkah Mosque in Leeds, said that Christian, Jewish, and Islamic teaching would not be affected by the discovery of alien life, The Times reported.

Meanwhile, Carl Pilcher, a former head of NASA’s Astrobiology Institute, said that the agency hired theologians to “consider the implications of applying the tools of late 20th (and early 21st) century science to questions that had been considered in religious traditions for hundreds or thousands of years”.

Pilcher rejects the idea of Earth being the only planet with life on it:

“That’s just inconceivable when there are over 100 billion stars in this galaxy, and over 100 billion galaxies in the universe.”

CTI Director Will Storrar told The Times last week that NASA’s goal for the program was “serious scholarship being published in books and journals” to address the “profound wonder and mystery and implication of finding microbial life on another planet.”

“We may not discover life for 100 years. Or we may discover it next week,” a NASA expert told The Times.