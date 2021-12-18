The US Senate has approved Muslim American Rashad Hussain to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, in a historic move.

Hussain, 42, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in July, won Senate approval in an 85-5 vote Thursday, becoming the first American Muslim to hold the position.

He served as US Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Special Envoy for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications, and Deputy Associate White House Counsel during the Barack Obama administration.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, welcomed the confirmation on Friday.

READ MORE: 20 years after 9/11, US Muslims are writing a new story