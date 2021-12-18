Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change Movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum.

The source of Friday’s tear gas was unclear. Witnesses said there was no sign of police officers at the scene.

Khalid Omar Youssef, minister of cabinet affairs prior to the coup and prominent opposition figure who was arrested and released after the military took over, was on stage speaking to the crowds when the tear gas was fired.

Youssef tweeted saying, "whether they fire tear gas or bullets on us, they will not silence us…we will defeat the coup and our people will regain their freedom."

Other leading opposition figures were scheduled to speak.

Live footage aired by Sudan's congress party following the tear gas firing showed seats haphazardly scattered.

