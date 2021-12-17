After the chemical attack in Syria in 2013 the Obama administration did not follow through with its “red line” promise, but it was also the Europeans that did nothing. Despite the documented war crimes and atrocities committed by the Assad regime, the EU as a body, and European states in general have refrained from military action, choosing instead to repeat platitudes about human rights while doing nothing to defend them.

For years, the European Union, which prides itself in being a champion of international rights and norms, has utilised international law to refrain from taking action. It has expected the United States to do the ‘dirty work’ instead.

Meanwhile, powers like Russia used their veto powers and exploited the gaps in the international system to pursue their own interest to the cost of human lives. Rather than taking action, European states hid behind the need for ‘legal jurisdiction’ to mask their own incompetence. As was in the case of Syria, European governments and politicians would argue that a UN mandate is required while knowing fully well that the path towards it is blocked. Instead of admitting their own hesitation to take action, they framed their position within the argument of international law.

This was acknowledged by the former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who said: “We have always criticised the US for being the global police, and it was often appropriate to do so. But we are now seeing what happens when the US pulls back. There is no such thing as a vacuum in international politics. If the US leaves the room, other powers immediately walk in. In Syria, it's Russia and Iran. In trade policy, it's China.”

He also quoted political scientist Herfried Muenkler who argued, “If you only take normative positions, if your focus is solely on values, you won't find success in a world where others are relentlessly pursuing their interests. In a world full of meat-eaters, vegetarians have a tough time.”

The former German Foreign Minister’s argument needs to be discussed more in Europe, especially in cases where veto powers can block actions in line with international law.

The Syrian civil war stands as a visible and recent example of this. If in the early days of the war, a No-Fly Zone or a safe-zone had been imposed in Syria, thousands of human lives could have been saved. A refugee flow that changed the demography in Syria and caused major crises in Turkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, and Europe would not have happened. More importantly, Syria would have not be in such a dire humanitarian situation that ultimately facilitated the growth of terrorist groups by providing them with a big pool from which to recruit.