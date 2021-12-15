British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced his worst rebellion with more than 100 members of his party rejecting the introduction of Covid-19 passports. The measures only passed after the opposition parties banded together and approved the government's measures.

One right-wing magazine made a list of all the members of parliament who voted for the vaccine's passport, calling it a "roll of shame."

Only in September, the government denied that it would be introducing vaccine passports amidst widespread opposition from within the party and voters.

An official petition of those against a vaccine passport on the parliamentary website gathered almost 400,000 signatures and even demonstrations.

The government's response to the petition earlier this year said, "we can't discriminate against people who, for whatever reason, haven't had a vaccine."

That u-turn has been decried as a betrayal by some on the right who argue that the state has no business in controlling what people can and can't do.

So what do the measures mean?

Following the measures being passed in the UK parliament, people in England will now need to show their Covid status to get into nightclubs, music venues, shopping centres and many other venues that are open to large numbers of people.

Controversial for some is that the government has changed the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated. As a result, people that have received the two vaccine shots will no longer be considered "fully vaccinated" unless they have the third booster shot.

Scientists have said that over time, immunity to Covid-19 decreases, and with the emergence of the new Omicron variant - it's important to get an additional shot.

Some critics, including anti-vaxxers, feel that the constant shifting of goalposts means that the government can't be trusted and that vaccine passports are a means for the state to extend its reach into people's lives.