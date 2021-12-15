Over the last month, international A-list celebrities from Hilary Swank to Nadine Njeim walked the red carpet in glittering and sometimes plunging gowns generally reserved for the likes of Los Angeles or Paris.

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton raced for screaming sports fans, and Justin Bieber played his famous hits to a raging, sold-out crowd.

But they were not walking, racing or singing in LA.

Instead, they were in Jeddah, the cultural capital of the blossoming Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formerly one of the most closed-off countries in the world.

From December 3-5, Jeddah hosted the country’s first Formula One racing event, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Max Verstappen both participated, as did musical extraordinaires like Bieber, ASAP Rocky, and David Guetta.

Regional influencers and stars like Nathalie Fanj and Cynthia Samuel were also in attendance.

“Growing up in the Arab world, big events like this would always be held in Beirut, Cairo, or now in the UAE,” said Nader Khoury, a 28-year-old Lebanese national living in Jeddah who attended the F1.

“So it’s definitely changing the region - if not the world - that these events are being held here. My kids are going to grow up asking if they can go to so-and-so’s concert in Riyadh, which is kind of crazy to think.”

According to Saudi-based Arab News, hotel room rates in Jeddah soared to heights not seen since 2018 during the Grand Prix, with the average room selling for more than $450, or just under three times the average rate. It was a welcome change for hoteliers hit hard by coronavirus-related closures that kept tourists out of the country for 17 months, although, according to Bloomberg, government-promoted tourist sites injected over $2.3 billion into the country’s economy over the summer months, thanks mostly to domestic travel.

For reference, the country hopes to generate $100 billion in tourism, or 10 percent of the Saudi GDP, by 2030.

But in truth, the F1 paled in comparison to the Red Sea Film Festival, which lit up the city with more stardom, glamour and artistry than the country has ever seen.

Held in Jeddah’s Old Town World Heritage Site, the event gathered the region and world’s top celebrities for what would be a celebration of fashion, filmmaking, and Saudi culture.

Many stars, such as models Alessandra Ambrosio and Sara Sampaio, honoured regional designers with their ensembles. Lebanon’s iconic Zuhair Murad was a fan favourite, as was fellow Lebanese designer Monot, worn by Shanina Shaik and Candice Swaepoel, among several others.

According to Iranian film-maker Panah Panahi, whose inaugural feature film “Hit the Road” picked up the Jury award at the festival, the event should instead be seen as a catalyst for change in the traditionally conservative country.

“If Saudi Arabia continues making such festivals, they will surely feel its impact. These festivals will help their culture and traditions expand to the whole world. The whole world will know them better,” Panahi tells TRT World.

It could also set an example for other nations.

“I am so happy that my film was being broadcast in Saudi Arabia without any censors,” Panahi said.

“I hope it will happen in my own country one day.”

Honayda, a Saudi brand crafted by designer Honayda Serafi, also became an instant crowd and social media hit when one of its gowns dazzled on Saudi film-maker and actress Fatima al Banawi. Having only been launched in 2017, Serafi has trailblazed her way through an international market (her dresses have been worn by Priyanka Chopra and Lupita Nyongo, among others) which rarely sees the work of talented Saudi designers.