Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis, sending the meme-based cryptocurrency up 24%.

"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet.

Musk, has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions, most recently in an interview to the Time magazine, which named him "Person of the Year" for 2021 on Monday.

"Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency," he said.

Musk's tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto", have helped the meme coin soar 5,859% over the past year, according to data from Coinbase website.

