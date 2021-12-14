BIZTECH
Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for selected merchandise
The meme coin raced up to $0.20 after Elon Musk announced that his electric vehicle company would make merchandise buyable with the cryptocurrency.
The announcement came a day after Musk discredited bitcoin, saying it is "not a good substitute for transactional currency". / Reuters
December 14, 2021

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis, sending the meme-based cryptocurrency up 24%.

"Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes," CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet.

Musk, has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions, most recently in an interview to the Time magazine, which named him "Person of the Year" for 2021 on Monday.

"Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency," he said.

Musk's tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto", have helped the meme coin soar 5,859% over the past year, according to data from Coinbase website.

A "hustle" or not?

Musk did not specify what merchandise, which starts from $50 and goes as high as $1,900, could be bought with dogecoin.

Tesla sells apparel, 'Giga Texas' belt buckles and mini models of its vehicles as well as quirky limited-edition items such as the 'Cyberwhistle', which is modelled after its much-awaited Cybertruck.

It recently launched a quad bike 'Cyberquad' for kids, also modelled after the truck.

Musk had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin in a Twitter poll.

He had called dogecoin a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show in May.

The EV maker had stopped accepting bitcoin for car purchases less than two months after the company began to accept the world's biggest digital currency for payment.

Musk, who has over 66 million followers on Twitter, has been highly engaged in this year's retail trading frenzy, tweeting about cryptocurrencies and helping send their prices soaring.

SOURCE:Reuters
