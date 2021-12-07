Sudanese protesters have confirmed that rallies across Sudan will continue through December in protest against recent measures by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"The people's revolution is continuing until ousting the coupists and their regime, and to establish a full transitional civilian authority," the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a pro-democracy alliance leading protests against the military’s takeover, said in a statement on Monday.

SPA added that the Sudanese security forces have suppressed a number of rallies in various cities and "used excessive force and tear gas canisters against Monday's rallies and continue to carry out arbitrary arrests" against protesters.

On Monday, Sudanese police dispersed a rally using tear gas near the Presidential Palace in Khartoum which was protesting the recent political deal between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and al Burhan.

