It is 05:00 pm on a mid-November day and it’s already completely dark in Hajnowka, Poland. It’s cold, between 2 and 5 degrees, and thousands of migrants are trying to cross the Poland-Belarus border.

In the forest surrounding the border, hundreds of migrants hide from the Polish military, hoping to avoid deportation. Some carry phones and dial the helpline number supplied by the solidarity networks that emerged in August to support the struggling refugees in border region. Migrants call on that number to ask for help in case they need to navigate their way out of the forest.

"Hey, there is a situation in the field: we have a Syrian by the ‘game’ road. Maybe he will be taken to the hospital, but we will let you know if any media can be ready to be there."

Activists write on the Signal group that Grupo Granica, a conglomerate of organisations has set up to inform the media.

At the same time, an unknown number calls me. "Hey, how long will it take you to come to the base. It's in Terminski, I'll send you a pin."

I get in the car and drive as fast as I can. On the road, I get another message. "Hey if u don't appear like in four minutes I will start the action without you. They are going to a person with hypothermia, so we don't have time."

I manage to get to the base - a house in the middle of a small village where a group of Anarchists organise the "actions," as they call them. These are rescue operations to get migrants out of the forest who for various reasons are trapped and can't move. The nights are freezing and the forest has small swamps. Migrants who cross here can spend weeks hiding, fearful in the knowledge that there are 20,000 Polish military and helicopters with thermal cameras looking to bring them back to Poland.

At the base, I park and get into another car with three other people. We drive as close as we can to a location of a man suffering from hypothermia. His location was sent by a group of migrants who had to leave him behind. The driver parks and leaves us in the middle of an unpaved road that leads into the forest. One of them has GPS and acts as a guide, leading us to the migrant via the pin.

We walk for hours and finally reach the location, but no one is there. It’s already 8 pm and several groups have gone out to look for him, but the night is pitch black and there is nothing in the forest. He is hiding and we can't find him. We go back to base and they send us another location that looks more recent. We run to the car and search for him again. There he is. His name is Walid Hamud. He comes from Syria and is suffering severe hypothermia. More people arrive.

"Lights off, lights off," the activist shouts from behind a fallen tree near Walid. They’ve covered him with thermal blankets but don't want to attract attention. They’re too close to the road where military trucks and police cars are constantly patrolling.

Despite being outside the "zone" - the exclusion perimeter created by the Polish government - Walid is still at risk of deportation.

Trying to get him out of there is complicated. They need an ambulance, but that would mean police could take Walid back to Bielorrusia after his stay in the hospital. His life is at risk. The ambulance arrives and rushes him straight to the hospital, where he is admitted.