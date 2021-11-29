The UN World Food Programme has distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power.

The UN agency said on Monday it distributed $74 to each family.

"I never imagined that one day I would be sitting here in a queue seeking help," said Bassana, aged 20, who lives with her family of 10.

"We will first buy food to avoid starving to death," she added.

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million population are expected to face hunger this winter, as the country grapples with a deteriorating economy following Taliban's return to power.

Azimullah Fazlyar, who was helping to distribute the money, said about 50,000 to 60,000 families were in need of support in Kabul and the programme had identified the 3,000 worst affected.

"They can use the money in the winter to buy wood or whatever else they need," he said.

Many of those receiving aid were from families whose only breadwinner had lost their job since the Taliban takeover.

