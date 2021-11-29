WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN distributes cash help to struggling Afghan families
Many of those receiving aid are from families whose primary breadwinners have lost their livelihoods since the Taliban takeover in late August.
UN distributes cash help to struggling Afghan families
About 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis. / AA
November 29, 2021

The UN World Food Programme has distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power.

The UN agency said on Monday it distributed $74 to each family.

"I never imagined that one day I would be sitting here in a queue seeking help," said Bassana, aged 20, who lives with her family of 10.

"We will first buy food to avoid starving to death," she added.

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million population are expected to face hunger this winter, as the country grapples with a deteriorating economy following Taliban's return to power.

Azimullah Fazlyar, who was helping to distribute the money, said about 50,000 to 60,000 families were in need of support in Kabul and the programme had identified the 3,000 worst affected.

"They can use the money in the winter to buy wood or whatever else they need," he said.

Many of those receiving aid were from families whose only breadwinner had lost their job since the Taliban takeover.

READ MORE:Red Cross: Aid groups not enough to end Afghan humanitarian crisis

Recommended

Inflation, unemployment rise

Inflation and unemployment have surged in Afghanistan, and international aid that made up 75 percent of the previous US-backed government's budget has completely dried up.

Student and English teacher Saniulla Hamidi was among those queuing for help.

He said he and his father, a government employee, had both been left out of work, meaning he is unable to continue his studies.

"I just wish I could pay (my fees) and return to my university," Hamidi said.

The United States and the Taliban are due to hold talks this week in Qatar on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other issues.

READ MORE:G20: EU vows $1.2B in Afghanistan aid, ties more funding to Taliban actions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law