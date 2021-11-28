EU and NATO leaders have vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

"To respond to such events, it is important that the European Union and NATO work hand in hand," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Lithuanian leaders on Sunday in Vilnius.

"We discussed how we could step up our joint work between NATO and the EU," said Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force.

He said the "unusual" build-up of tanks, artillery, drones and thousands of combat-ready troops was "very concerning for many reasons", also "because it is unprovoked and unexplained".

Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union - a charge that the regime has denied.

A hybrid threat is a security challenge combining traditional military means and non-military tactics such as disinformation.

EU to triple funding