At least 19 people taking part in a religious pilgrimage in Mexico died in a bus crash on Friday, authorities said.

The victims, from the western state of Michoacan, were heading to a Catholic shrine, a senior official in the central State of Mexico said.

"Nineteen people have unfortunately lost their lives," Musalem told the Milenio television station.

About 20 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

The brakes on the bus, which was heading to a local religious shrine in Mexico, failed, according to local media reports. State authorities did not disclose the possible causes of the accident.