US President Joe Biden said he is likely to speak to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to defuse growing tension over a Russian military build-up.

Biden answered ‘in all probability’ on Friday when asked by reporters if he would be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am concerned," he said, repeating his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity."

The White House also urged diplomatic efforts to "de-escalate" tensions amid a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border following Moscow's "harsh rhetoric."

Moscow, which backs separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and seized the Crimea region, has dismissed all accusations, blaming Kiev and Washington for raising tensions.

