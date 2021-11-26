WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden plans to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy amid tensions
The US president said he would "in all probability" speak with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts as the two nations are at the brink of war.
Biden plans to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy amid tensions
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he walks to Nantucket Bookworks in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. / AP
November 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden said he is likely to speak to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to defuse growing tension over a Russian military build-up.

Biden answered ‘in all probability’ on Friday when asked by reporters if he would be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am concerned," he said, repeating his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity."

The White House also urged diplomatic efforts to "de-escalate" tensions amid a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border following Moscow's "harsh rhetoric."

Moscow, which backs separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and seized the Crimea region, has dismissed all accusations, blaming Kiev and Washington for raising tensions.

READ MORE: Ukraine 'entirely' ready for any escalation with Russia

Recommended

'Unwavering’ support

The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, talked with the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.

"They discussed their shared concerns about ongoing Russian military activities near Ukraine's border and its harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. They agreed that all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions," said Horne.

Horne also said that ‘Sullivan underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity’.

The call came as president Zelensky accused Russia of sending "very dangerous" signals on the border and said a coup plot involving Russian citizens had been uncovered in Ukraine.

READ MORE:Ukraine: Russian-backed forces raising combat readiness in occupied areas

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover