It was with a proverbial stroke of a pen that Syrian tyrant Bashar al Assad issued a decree abolishing the position of Grand Mufti, the highest Sunni religious authority, in Syria last week.

The purported reason for the abolition of the post were comments made by the notorious incumbent Ahmad Badr al-Din Hassoun at the funeral of the famous Syrian singer Sabah Fakhri.

Hassoun, known for his deranged ultra-zealous blend of fascistic pro-Assad nationalism and Islam, used this occasion to rant on about how God had created humankind in Syria and that a map of the country could be found in Surah at-Tin. He then claimed that every single person who had left Syria, as in the millions of refugees cleansed by Assad, would be damned to hell.

Though these dangerously absurd comments from Hassoun are not surprising, it seems that Assad capitalised on the backlash and embarrassment they caused to dismiss Hassoun and abolish the position of Grand Mufti entirely.

However, there ought to be no doubt that this move was in the works regardless of Hassoun and his debased exegesis.

In truth, in the years prior to this decree, the position of Grand Mufti in Syria had been weakened and reduced to all but a ceremonial post.

In 2018, Assad introduced Law 31, reducing the term time of the position from life to a mere three years and, more significantly, surrendered the nominal powers of jurisprudence held by the Mufti directly to the Assad regime, with the powers being absorbed by Assad’s Minister for Religious Endowments and Mufti of Tartus Mohamed Abdel Sattar and the then newly set up Majlis al-Ilmi al-Fikhi (Council of Jurisprudence Scholars - CJS).

Though the post of Grand Mufti under the Assad dynasty was independent in name only, this ought not to take away from the particularly vicious function of Hassoun during his 17 year tenure.

Assad, like his father, used the Grand Mufti role to give his regime a veneer of Sunni religious authority – Hassoun, in this sense, was perfect for the role. During the genocidal war unleashed by Assad against those who revolted against his dynastic power, he deputised the all-too-willing Hassoun to approve the execution of at least 13,000 political prisoners in Saydnaya prison, as well as his constant blood-baiting sermonising on behalf of the regime.

There has been some speculation among the opposition and Syria observers that Assad’s abolition of the Grand Mufti post was sectarian in intent and reflective of the hegemony of Iran and its proxy militias over the Baathist rump state.

While Syrians have every right to be concerned about Iran’s grasp over Syria and its sectarian machinations, given that almost all of the 7 million Syrians cleansed from the country have been Sunni, Hassoun himself was never opposed to Iranian hegemony.

In fact, not only has he fervently supported Iranian intervention, but there is considerable evidence that he has financially profited from Iranian intervention in Syria. Though one might think that Assad getting rid of the highest Sunni religious authority in the country might be sectarian by definition, the reality is that by giving the powers of the Grand Mufti to Sattar and the CJS, Assad is actually attempting to gain mastery over the weakened Sunni establishment in Syria.