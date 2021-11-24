Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Ankara, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates seek to repair relations and increase economic cooperation.

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will sign deals for energy and technology investments and in the fields of marine ports and logistics, a Turkish official said on Wednesday ahead of high-level talks in Ankara.

The official told Reuters the memorandums of understanding would be signed between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ), Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF), and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office, as well as with some Turkish companies.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate on Tuesday, bilateral relations will be reviewed with all its dimensions, and steps to improve cooperation will be discussed during the meetings in Ankara.

The crown prince will discuss with Erdogan "the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the two countries in various fields to achieve their mutual interests," according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in televised statements last September that "a positive atmosphere is hanging over the Turkish-Emirati relations in recent times."

