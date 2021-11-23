Ukraine has said Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine have been increasing their activity and have carried out large-scale exercises in the occupied regions.

Russia is "increasing the combat readiness of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exercises that began on Monday include mobilised combat reservists, it said.

Kiev and NATO countries have expressed concern that Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders could pave the way for a sharp military escalation.

Russia says it has no such plans and has accused Ukraine and the United States of stoking tensions.

READ MORE:At Pentagon, Ukraine's defense chief calls for world unity to deter Russia