Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Shiekh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will make an official visit to Ankara for talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Crown Prince Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Turkey on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Bilateral relations will be reviewed with all its dimensions, and steps to improve relations will be discussed," the presidency added.

Regional and international issues will also figure in the talks, it said.

Wednesday's visit comes at an invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the presidency.

The crown prince will discuss with Erdogan "the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the two countries in various fields to achieve their mutual interests," the Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.