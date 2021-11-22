Shweta Aggarwal, a writer who has lived in India, Japan, and the United Kingdom, recalls how, as an 11-year-old, she used to save money. Except rather than spending her hard-earned cash on a chocolate bar she spent it on fairness cream. “At the young age of six, I was made aware of my [darker] skin colour and how different it was from that of my fair-skinned parents,” says Aggarwal, who is the author of an upcoming memoir, “The Black Rose”.

“Over hundreds of years, we are brainwashed to believe that fair is beautiful, and I grasped on to that notion. It was like a seed planted in my head.”

“I had internalised colourism,” Aggarwal says. “Bollywood stars are advertising fairness creams, it is so readily available, and millions of people are buying it, so I didn’t even stop to question colourism’s impact on my physical and psychological health.”

Over the years, Aggarwal endured hurtful comments, intrusive stares, bullying, and ostracization by the South Asian community. And even though she appeared outwardly confident, it affected her self-esteem. She found herself constantly seeking attention and validation.

It was only last year, during the Black Lives Matter Movement, that she had an awakening and decided to turn her experiences with colourism into a memoir.

“It was like I found myself,” she says after a small pause.

Aggarwal’s experiences aren’t uncommon in South Asian communities. Even after 75 years of independence from British colonial rule, the “white is superior” mentality is ingrained deeply into the South Asian psyche. A Washington University Global Studies Law Review paper titled “India and Colourism: The Finer Nuances” traces colourism to British prejudices against skin tone when considering Indians for employment.

Light-skinned Indians were considered “allies” and had more job opportunities than their dark-skinned counterparts. The common man’s association of whiteness with rulers (Mughals, Europeans, British, etc.) has dictated and shaped a desirability for fair skin.

“Unknowingly, it has become a practice of attaching greater societal superiority and power to the fairer skin,” the paper explains.

Generational trauma

As conversations of internalized racism, self-love, and acceptance have made their way into popular discourse, South Asians are facing the effects of a “colonial hangover” on their mental health and wellbeing.

“A ‘colonial hangover’ is when coloniser attitudes have assimilated so much into our culture that they are now a part of our system,” explains Mamta Saha, a London-based psychologist. “The everyday example being skin colour – it is used to determine social hierarchy and acceptance in the subcontinent.”

While skin prejudices and the adoption of Eurocentric standards of beauty are a direct manifestation of this colonial hangover, there are several other covert ways in which it may present itself.