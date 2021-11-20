Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili has ended a seven-week hunger strike that caused him neurological damage.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, claiming his arrest was politically-motivated.

On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger. Dr. Giorgi Grigolia, who had seen Saakashvili on Thursday, told AFP that his condition was "life threatening" and that "he must be moved to a civilian clinic without delay."

He cited a number of neurological and heart conditions that "could become irreversible, fatal without proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility" where he was being treated at the time.

Georgian authorities initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said on Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital "where his health and security will be protected most by the state." In the early hours of Saturday, Saakashvili "was transferred from a prison hospital to a military clinic" in the city of Gori, some 90 kilometres west of the capital Tbilisi, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP.

"He still is in a life-threatening condition and was placed in an intensive care ward," his personal doctor, Nokoloz Kipshidze told AFP, adding that Saakashvili's "refeeding will begin later on Saturday."

READ MORE:Thousands march in support of Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

'Illegal imprisonment'