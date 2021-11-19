Pakistan has removed a clause from a new criminal law that had allowed chemical castration as a possible punishment for serial rapists.

"We have amended the criminal law, and decided that the chemical castration clause will be taken out," Maleeka Bukhari, parliamentary secretary on law, told a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

She said the decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council, a state-run body that interprets laws from an Islamic perspective, found chemical castration un-Islamic.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan hurriedly passed nearly three dozen laws in a joint session of the parliament on Wednesday, including the anti-rape criminal law.

