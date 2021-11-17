Seven Azerbaijani troops have been killed in border clashes with Armenia near the Karabakh region.

"Seven servicemen died and 10 more were wounded in the clashes provoked Tuesday by Armenia," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the situation at the border "stabilised on Tuesday evening."

On Tuesday, the ministry said that the Armenian forces carried out “large-scale provocations” against the combat posts of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions of the state border.

Armenia's defence ministry said one Armenian soldier was killed, 13 were captured by Azerbaijani forces and 24 more servicemen were missing.

It said "the situation at the border's eastern sector was relatively calm and a ceasefire agreement was being respected" on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces engaged in their worst clashes since going to war last year over the Armenian-occupied Karabakh region.

The clashes along the Caucasus neighbours' shared border sparked fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of opening fire unprovoked on army