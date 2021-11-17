A 2,700-year-old mosaic thought to belong to a wealthy Roman has been unearthed in a house-shaped compartment 10 metres below the ground in western Turkey.

The discovery came as a result of a raid carried out by Turkish police, officials said on Tuesday.

The police learned that illegal excavations were carried out in the garden of a residence close to the historical Kemeralti Bazaar and Agora Ruins in Izmir province where narrow streets do not allow vehicles to enter the neighbourhood.

After a month-long follow-up, the police arrested three suspects who were trying to excavate the historical remains by digging a tunnel.

From early Roman period