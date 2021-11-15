WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poland to begin building wall along border with Belarus in December
The Interior Ministry said work on the wall will begin late in December and finish in the first half of 2022 as thousands of migrants and refugees attempt to cross the border from Belarus.
Poland to begin building wall along border with Belarus in December
Construction of the border wall will begin in December and will be completed in the first half of next year. / AP
November 15, 2021

Poland has decided to start building a wall along its border with Belarus in December and complete the work in the first half of next year, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The undertaking which we must carry out is absolutely strategic and priority investment for security of the nation and its citizens," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

The ministry said the contracts would be signed by December 15 and work on the border wall itself would begin later in the month, with builders working 24 hours a day on three shifts.

The wall will cost an estimated $407 million and is planned to stretch 180 kilometres, around half the total length of the Poland-Belarus border.

Parliament gave its go-ahead for the wall last month.

READ MORE:Polish police: Asylum seekers break through Belarus border

Recommended

Growing border tensions 

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have crossed or tried to cross the Poland-Belarus border since the summer.

Poland has responded to the influx by sending thousands of soldiers to the border and implementing a state of emergency there, as well as hastily building a razor-wire fence.

Warsaw has drawn sharp criticism for its hardline approach to the crisis that has seen guards routinely push back migrants and refugees on the border. 

Non-governmental organisations have warned of increasingly dangerous conditions.

READ MORE:EU, Belarus discuss migrant crisis as humanitarian situation worsens

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports