Poland has decided to start building a wall along its border with Belarus in December and complete the work in the first half of next year, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The undertaking which we must carry out is absolutely strategic and priority investment for security of the nation and its citizens," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

The ministry said the contracts would be signed by December 15 and work on the border wall itself would begin later in the month, with builders working 24 hours a day on three shifts.

The wall will cost an estimated $407 million and is planned to stretch 180 kilometres, around half the total length of the Poland-Belarus border.

Parliament gave its go-ahead for the wall last month.

READ MORE:Polish police: Asylum seekers break through Belarus border