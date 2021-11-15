The European Union has agreed to toughen sanctions on Belarus over a refugee crisis at its borders, with the bloc expected to hit Belarusian individuals and entities with asset freezes and travel bans in coming days.

EU headquarters said on Monday that the bloc “will now be able to target individuals and entities organising or contributing to activities by the Lukashenko regime that facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders.”

“Today’s decision reflects the determination by the European Union to stand up to the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes. We are pushing back on this inhuman and illegal practice,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of the 27-nation bloc were meeting on Monday to adopt new penalties over the crisis.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Monday that Minsk would retaliate against any new sanctions imposed on it by the West.

Lukashenko also said Belarus was working to send home the several thousand migrants, mostly from the Middle East.

'Sanctions spiral'

Europe accuses Belarus of mounting "a hybrid attack" by flying in migrants from countries like Syria and Afghanistan and pushing them to cross illegally into EU member Poland.