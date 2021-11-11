At least three people have been killed and several others wounded when a suicide bomber rammed his car into a security convoy in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The attack on Thursday took place at a busy intersection near Villa Baidoa military base.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu News Agency over the phone the suicide car bomb blast targeted a convoy carrying personnel of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

"We don't know if there are AMISOM casualties."

The wounded were transported to nearby Madina hospital, he added.