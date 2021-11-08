Those who remained silent on the three-decade occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region are responsible for the tragedies and the bloodshed that took place there said Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan marked the first Victory Day since the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation.

Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural and historical capital, was liberated last fall after 28 years of Armenian occupation.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce in November 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan – two former Soviet republics – have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

A joint Turkish-Russian center was established to monitor the postwar truce.