Gunmen kill over a dozen soldiers in southwest Niger
At least 15 soldiers were killed in the attack on a military outpost in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali. No group, however, claimed responsibility for it.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year. / Reuters Archive
November 5, 2021

Gunmen have killed at least 15 soldiers in an attack on a military outpost in a remote part of southwest Niger where extremist militants operate.

The attackers raided the post in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday.

“Faced with the strength of the terrorists, the soldiers withdrew to another military position,” Amadou Harouna Maiga, a member of the Union Committee for Peace and Security in Tillabery, told Reuters news agency.

“Between 10 and 15 soldiers fell and five others went missing,” he said. 

The committee, named after the surrounding region, is an organisation that monitors local conflicts.

No immediate claim of responsibility

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. 

A local affiliate of Daesh has killed hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in the same area this year.

Thursday’s raid came two days after 69 people were killed in another area near the Malian border about 100 miles away.

Armed groups have stepped up attacks in a poverty-stricken, arid zone of West Africa encompassing the borderlands of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years.

Some linked with Al Qaeda and Daesh have sought to seize control of communities and drive out local and international military forces. 

Thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled the unrest.

SOURCE:AFP
