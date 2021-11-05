Gunmen have killed at least 15 soldiers in an attack on a military outpost in a remote part of southwest Niger where extremist militants operate.

The attackers raided the post in the village of Anzourou near the border with Mali on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday.

“Faced with the strength of the terrorists, the soldiers withdrew to another military position,” Amadou Harouna Maiga, a member of the Union Committee for Peace and Security in Tillabery, told Reuters news agency.

“Between 10 and 15 soldiers fell and five others went missing,” he said.

The committee, named after the surrounding region, is an organisation that monitors local conflicts.

READ MORE:Niger attack leaves more than a dozen villagers dead

No immediate claim of responsibility