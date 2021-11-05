The US Department of Defense (DoD) issued an assessment on the Chinese military on Wednesday, with a focus on the ambitious expansion of China’s nuclear stockpiles.

In its annual report to Congress on Chinese military and security developments, the Pentagon says Beijing is planning to quadruple the size of its current arsenal by 2030 that could see it top 1,000 warheads – two-and-a-half times the size than what last year’s report predicted.

Over the next decade, it says China aims to modernise and diversify its nuclear forces by “investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms.”

Declaring China to be its principal security concern for the future, the DoD states Beijing’s buildup of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a “world-class” military will be complete by the end of 2049.

US officials believe that China’s strategy of achieving “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049 will come at the cost of US hegemony, as it seeks to “match or surpass U.S. global influence and power, displace U.S. alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and revise the international order to be advantageous to Beijing’s authoritarian system and national interests.”

The report also said satellite imagery shows at least three new missile fields under construction that contain “hundreds” of underground silos.

The Chinese foreign ministry rebuked the Pentagon’s report on Thursday, saying it “ignores facts and is full of prejudice.”

Director of the Federation of American Scientists Hans Kristensen described Beijing’s nuclear buildup as unprecedented, calling it “above and beyond anything we have ever seen in China before.”

Back in 2004, China stated that it possesses the smallest arsenal among the five nuclear-weapon states that have signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and even though it slightly increased during the following decade-and-a-half, Kristensen said that it always adhered to a minimum deterrent that Western intelligence estimated was in the order of a couple of hundred nuclear warheads.

“It is seen in that context that the current buildup is so dramatic and seems to contradict previous Chinese policy,” he told TRT World.

While Chinese leaders have publicly stated they refuse to be part of an arms race, Kristensen believes its military buildup is “most certainly in response to the other large military powers and has elements of a race for better nuclear capabilities.”

And so China appears to be getting ready to join the US and Russia as a preeminent nuclear power, with all the instability that entails.

“The unfortunate reality is that the United States and the PRC do not have the benefit of the same mature arms control relationship that we have with Russia, which was forged through decades of Cold War nuclear competition and cooperation,” Bonnie Jenkins, undersecretary of state for arms control, warned NATO in September.

Whether its nuclear stockpiling will call into question China’s no-first-use policy, Kristensen is not yet convinced. “In fact, China could perfectly well increase its nuclear arsenal and still maintain a no-first-use policy,” he argued.

“Whether anyone would trust such a policy is another matter.”

Without dismissing Chinese military buildup, it’s worth remembering that even outside estimates of China’s military budget put it at one-third of the US budget.

In 2020, US military expenditure reached at estimated $778 billion, an increase of 4.4 percent over 2019. As the world’s largest military spender, the US accounts for nearly 40 percent of $1.9 trillion in total global military outflows.

China’s military spending is the second highest in the world, and estimated to have totaled $252 billion in 2020 – representing an increase of about 2 percent over 2019 and 76 percent over the last decade.

Yet, as relations between Washington and Beijing sour en route towards what many believe is the new Cold War, concern over Chinese military growth is frequently juxtaposed against anxieties of US hegemonic decline.