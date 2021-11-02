It was 7:30pm on October 22 last year when 31-year-old Malungelo Xhakaza received a phone call — one she wishes never happened.

When she arrived at her mother’s house in Ophondweni, in South Africa’s eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, all she knew was that something terrible had taken place.

“I arrived [there] at 8pm and the whole place was filled with policemen and some of my neighbours,” Malungelo recounts of the night her mother, 65-year-old Fikile Ntshangase, was shot dead in her home by three unknown men.

A year later, the case remains unsolved, and Malungelo went from living a relatively quiet life in rural South Africa, to fighting battles on two fronts: getting justice for her mother and keeping her legacy alive.

“Mama Ntshangase” as she was known, had been involved in a legal dispute against the expansion of a coal mine operated by Tendele Coal in nearby Somkhele, to the east of the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi park, Africa’s oldest nature reserve.

Ntshangase, a former teacher and chair of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organization (MCEJO), had been vocal in denouncing the impact of the mine on local health, water and land pollution, as well as damage to local homes.

When the company announced it was planning to expand its open-pit mining operations, MCEJO led a legal challenge against the plans, concerned it would harm local residents’ health and livelihoods by polluting air and water supplies. Most are subsistence farmers.

“My mom was an activist, but at that point… we just didn't know the correct term for her. She was a person looking after the community,” Malungelo tells TRT World.

“She felt that it was up to her to stand up for the people and speak on their behalf, or even try and educate them about what she was doing. She felt that the mine was keeping some important information… dodging the current procedures,” she explains.

A pattern of intimidation

Ntshangase was shot six times in her living room, with one bullet missing her. Malungelo’s 13-year-old son had been at his grandmother’s at the time, playing with the dogs in the courtyard. He told police that three men showed up asking if anyone was home, then asked him to hold the dogs as they went in. That’s when the teenager, who had never seen those men before, Malungelo says, heard the shots.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu Natal confirmed to TRT World that “the matter is still under investigation, [and] no arrests have been made as yet.”

“Ever since we have had police coming to ask questions, and we've given them what we believe happened,” Malungelo says. “But no one has been caught and no one has been investigated, or properly interrogated.”

On October 22 — marking a year since her mother’s death — Malungelo Xhakaza and a group of her mother’s colleagues, friends and environmental activists held a protest in front of the local police station and delivered a letter to the authorities asking yet again for an update on the investigation.

“They were given 14 days to give us a proper update on the case,” Malungelo says, her voice conveying an odd mix of resignation and determination. “All we know is that the people they are suspecting keep changing places,” she says.

Human rights groups have pointed out that Fikile Ntshangase’s death is not an isolated case.

In a 2019 report, Human Rights Watch documented dozens of attacks against anti-mining activists, very often women, across South Africa. They include physical attacks, damage to property, and threatening phone calls from unidentified numbers.

Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe, the head of a community-based organisation that was opposed to mining activities in Xolobeni, in the province of Eastern Cape, was killed in March 2016 at his home after receiving death threats. His murder remains unresolved.

According to Malungelo, other members of her community who have continued their association with MCEJO are now experiencing similar threats.