Ethiopia's cabinet has declared a nationwide state of emergency after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the country," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The announcement on state-affiliated media came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take up arms to defend themselves from the TPLF group.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities in Addis Ababa told residents to register their arms and prepare to defend their neighbourhoods.

"All residents must be organised by blocks and neighbourhoods to protect peace and security in their home area in coordination with security forces, who will coordinate activities with community police and law enforcers," said Kenea Yadeta, chief of the city's Peace and Security Administration Bureau.

"There will be recruitment and organising of the city's youth to work in coordination with security forces to protect peace and security in their area," Kenea said in remarks carried by state media.

Disputed territorial gains

House-to-house searches were being conducted and troublemakers arrested, said a statement carried by the Ethiopian News Agency on Tuesday.

The governments of four of the country's 10 regions also called upon Ethiopians to mobilise to fight against the Tigrayan forces, state-affiliated Fana TV said.

TPLF has in recent days claimed control of two key cities about 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Addis Ababa.