Former US president Donald Trump has said that anti-Israel politicians have overpowered pro-Israel legislators in Congress, which Israel "literally owned" a decade ago.

Trump made the comments during an interview with Ari Hoffman on KVI AM 570, a conservative US talk radio station, on Friday.

"Well, you know the biggest change I've seen in Congress is Israel literally owned Congress – you understand that, 10 years ago, 15 years ago – and it was so powerful, it was so powerful, and today it's almost the opposite," the Jerusalem Post quoted Trump as telling KVI AM 570.

"You have – between AOC [Ocasio Cortez] and [Ilhan] Omar and these people that hate Israel, they hate it with a passion – they're controlling Congress and Israel is not a force in Congress anymore," The Post quoted Trump as saying.

"Israel had such power – and rightfully – over Congress, and now it doesn't. It's incredible, actually," he continued.

