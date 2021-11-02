WORLD
Trump: 'Israel literally owned Congress'
Former US President Donald Trump laments that "Israel had such power – and rightfully" but not anymore due to the presence of progressive Democratic women of colour in Congress.
In September, Washington provided $1 billion to Tel Aviv to replace missile interceptors used during Israel's war on Gaza in May. / Reuters
November 2, 2021

Former US president Donald Trump has said that anti-Israel politicians have overpowered pro-Israel legislators in Congress, which Israel "literally owned" a decade ago.

Trump made the comments during an interview with Ari Hoffman on KVI AM 570, a conservative US talk radio station, on Friday.

"Well, you know the biggest change I've seen in Congress is Israel literally owned Congress – you understand that, 10 years ago, 15 years ago – and it was so powerful, it was so powerful, and today it's almost the opposite," the Jerusalem Post quoted Trump as telling KVI AM 570.

"You have – between AOC [Ocasio Cortez] and [Ilhan] Omar and these people that hate Israel, they hate it with a passion – they're controlling Congress and Israel is not a force in Congress anymore," The Post quoted Trump as saying.

"Israel had such power – and rightfully – over Congress, and now it doesn't. It's incredible, actually," he continued.

The new progressive Democrats

The former president is known for targeting certain Democratic Party politicians, including Congress representatives Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar. 

The two comprise "the Squad", a group of six Democrat Congress members who slam US support to Israel and often raise Palestine-related issues.

They both voted against $1 billion in supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system in September. 

But the legislation passed the House two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill due to pressure from progressive Democrats. 

During his term as president, Trump was largely seen as supportive toward Israel and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

READ MORE:US House okays $1B for Israel's Iron Dome system

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
