Lebanon’s fraught relations with Saudi Arabia face another test after Riyadh expelled the Lebanese ambassador over the weekend.

In solidarity with the kingdom, its Gulf allies, including Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE, have also kicked out Lebanese diplomats and called back their envoys.

The diplomatic row erupted after Lebanon’s information minister George Kordahi made on-air remarks holding the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance responsible for the years-long war in Yemen.

Yemen and Hezbollah at centre of the crisis

Kordahi made the controversial comments in August before joining a new government, which was formed in September as part of a complicated political compromise.

But the footage of his interview given to an Arabic-language network began circulating on social media a few days back, prompting an angry reaction from Riyadh.

A former TV celebrity who hosted the popular Arab version of Who Wants to be Millionaire show, Kordahi belongs to the Christian Marada party, which is closely allied with Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia views Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation responsible for training Shia Houthi militia in Yemen.

In a CNBC interview, Saudi Arabia’s foriegn minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the diplomatic row wasn’t a ‘crisis’. Instead, he blamed the issue on Hezbollah’s ever-increasing interference in Lebanese state’s affairs.

“I think we have come to the conclusion that dealing with Lebanon and its current government is not productive and not helpful with Hezbollah's continuing dominance of the political scene,” said Farhan.

“So for us, it is broader than just the comments of one minister, it is more an indication of the state that Lebanon is in.”

Not the first time

A similar episode played out in May when Lebanese caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe blamed Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners for creating Daesh. That statement led to an intense backlash, and Wehbe soon had to resign.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s sudden resignation while visiting Saudi Arabia in 2017 also underscored the influence Riyadh had on Lebanon’s Sunni leaders.

Hariri was reportedly held hostage and forced to tender his resignation because the Saudi leadership wasn’t happy with his handling of Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s current government, led by businessman-turned-politician Prime Minister Najib Mikati, is in a tighter spot than Hariri when dealing with the Saudis.