UN's Guterres urges Sudan army to reverse coup
UN head Antonio Guterres says the "reports of violence are alarming and perpetrators must be brought to justice."
Thousands of anti-coup demonstrators are protesting in the capital Khartoum and other cities of Sudan. / AA
October 31, 2021

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Sudan's generals to reverse their takeover of the country.

The appeal made by the UN chief came a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.

Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. 

“Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.

READ MORE:Sudan anti-coup demonstrators set for nationwide rallies

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir and his government in April 2019.

The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said meanwhile that he met with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, the deposed prime minister who remained under house arrest in the capital Khartoum.

“We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders,” he said.

Recommended

READ MORE:What are the main political dynamics behind Sudan’s latest military coup?

Protests continue

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in the capital Khartoum.

Tens of thousands have turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership.

At least three people were shot dead and more than 100 people wounded during Saturday's demonstration, the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said. 

It takes the death toll since protests began to at least 11.

Police forces denied the killings.

READ MORE: A military coup: What is happening in Sudan?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
