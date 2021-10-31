UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Sudan's generals to reverse their takeover of the country.

The appeal made by the UN chief came a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.

Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests.

“Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.

He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir and his government in April 2019.

The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said meanwhile that he met with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, the deposed prime minister who remained under house arrest in the capital Khartoum.

“We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders,” he said.