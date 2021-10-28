WORLD
Western envoys to Sudan call for restoration of deposed PM's liberties
Envoys of Germany, France, Britain, Norway, EU, US and the UN met with deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest in his residence.
People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. / AP
October 28, 2021

Western ambassadors to Sudan called on the country’s military rulers to fully restore the liberties of deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, after securing access to him under military-enforced house arrest.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Hamdok is not fully released and “remains under guard."

On Monday, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government.

The move was slammed by the African Union, which suspended Sudan from all its activities until it restores civilian rule, and the World Bank also decided to suspend aid to the country.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian authorities which had been overseeing the transition period until elections slated for 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
