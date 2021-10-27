The African Union has suspended Sudan until civilian rule in the country is restored, saying it rejected the military takeover as an "unconstitutional" seizure of power.

The continent-wide bloc said it "strongly condemns the seizure of power" and was suspending Sudan from all AU activities "until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority".

The AU plans to send a mission to Sudan to hold talks with rival parties.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said on Wednesday it has suspended aid to Sudan following the military takeover that deposed the prime minister.

"I am greatly concerned by recent events in Sudan, and I fear the dramatic impact this can have on the country's social and economic recovery and development," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

The World Bank "paused disbursements in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday and it has stopped processing any new operations as we closely monitor and assess the situation," Malpass said.

The United States also suspended aid to the country.

