Last week, the world learned that German mercenaries exist. Two former Bundeswehr soldiers wanted to recruit up to 150 men and offered $10,000 a week to join their private army. They possessed a horde of weapons and nuclear waste. The plan: Go to Yemen, kill Houthis, and bill the Saudis (it is unclear if Riyad agreed). But everything fell apart when German authorities arrested the two ringleaders.

It might sound like a happy ending, but it’s not. Mercenaries are on the rise, and if it can happen in democracy-loving Germany, it can happen anywhere. Thirty years ago, mercenaries were cheap Hollywood villains. Now they are a dangerous reality: Russia uses the Wagner Group to spearhead expeditionary efforts in the Middle East and Africa, Colombian mercenaries fight in Yemen for the UAE and assassinated the president of Haiti, American mercenaries work in Yemen and Venezuela, Nigeria hired mercs to wipe out Boko Haram, millionaires hire them to flee house arrest in Tokyo, and Libya is a mercenary-on-mercenary war. There are also cyber-mercenaries called “hack back” companies.

Mercenaries are back. Every year, more soldiers of fortune appear, and they come from every crevice of the world. No one knows exactly who they are, who hires them, and how many billions of dollars slosh around this illicit economy.

All we know is that the world’s “second oldest profession” is making a comeback, and this should concern us all. There are multiple factors driving the trend. It helps to think of it less as traditional war, and more like a marketplace, with supply (mercenaries) and demand (clients). The market for force has been growing and diversifying in recent years.

On the supply side, mercenaries are proliferating. They exist in three main groups, arranged around language and consequent networks: English, Russian, and Spanish. Others exist too, such as French, but they are minor. The industry was catalysed by wars in Iraq and Afghanistan because the US hired thousands of armed civilians to conduct defensive military operations like convoy, personnel, and compound security. Many of them were not even American.

Many remember when Blackwater contractors massacred 17 civilians at a Bagdad traffic circle in 2007, outraging the Middle East and the American people. Once the US left Iraq and Afghanistan, the mercenary labour pool they created began looking for new clientele. Some ended up in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya, and offering progressively lethal services.

American wars normalised mercenary use. Under international law, mercenaries are illegal. Washington ignored the law and instead referred to mercenaries using vague terminology: private military companies, private security companies, private military security companies, defence contractors and contingency contractors. Additionally, the United Nations and international community did nothing serious about the problem, effectively “green lighting” the use of private force. But when a superpower uses mercenaries and gets away with it, then everyone can do the same. The American precedent unleashed the market for force.

Mercenary clients are also diversifying and expanding. Like any marketplace, the more mercenaries appear then the more customers show up, and vice versa in spiral that feeds itself. It makes good business sense too, since mercenaries sell security in a deeply insecure world. This includes non-states actors too, from the extractive industry to CEOs on the lamb.

Skirting accountability