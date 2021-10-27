Furious Sudanese protests against a military coup have entered a third day, with the prime minister returned home under guard after intense international condemnation of the army's power grab.

Demonstrations continued on Wednesday despite security forces arresting several protesters and tearing down makeshift barricades, including clearing rocks and tyres blocking roads in the capital Khartoum.

Workers at state oil company Sudapet came out in support of the ousted government and doctors also said they would go on strike.

"As we promised and previously announced we would enter a general strike across Sudan in the event of a coup, we are keeping to our word and timing completely," the Unified Doctors' Office, which is made up of different unions, said.

Khartoum International Airport will reopen on Wednesday at 4:00 pm (1400 GMT), the head of Sudanese civil aviation said, after its closure on Monday.

Internet services have been blocked. Shops around the capital were shuttered following calls for a campaign of civil disobedience, with the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) calling for "million-strong protests" on October 30.

READ MORE: Sudan's ousted PM escorted back home as world opinion grows against coup

Long-simmering instability