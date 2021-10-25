Sudan's leading General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has dissolved Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government.

In a televised address on Monday, Burhan also declared a state of emergency, saying what the country is going through threatens its security and future.

He announced elections will be held in July 2023.

Burhan said he would form a "competent" government and pledged to create numerous state institutions like the supreme court,

Sudan remained committed to international agreements it had signed, he added.

His statement came hours after soldiers arrested Hamdock, most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders.

Soldiers had earlier stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the information ministry said.

