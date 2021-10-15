Politics in Europe has been in turmoil for quite some time as far-right groups spurred by growing populist movements have continued to challenge the continent’s mainstream parties from France to Britain and Germany, being against the EU.

Britain’s Boris Johnson, who was elected at the height of Brexit, gaining from the Vote Leave supporters, and France’s Macron, a centrist politician, who was elected to prevent a far-right candidate’s rise to the country’s presidency, have mostly indebted their political success to the rise of populism and extreme conservative groups.

But in Germany, where the far-right has also made gains, the story appears to be different from Europe’s populists like Johnson or centrists like Macron, who has been seen as a barrier to the far-right’s ascendancy. Social Democrats, the country’s old center-left party, claimed a political victory, which follows a 16-year rule of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), defending the idea of the EU.

While it’s not clear that a leftist-led coalition will be the inevitable result of the September polls, experts see that a traffic light coalition will be a likely outcome. The traffic light coalition is a term used to describe the union of three parties, whose flags are red (Social Democrats), yellow (Free Liberals) and green (Greens). Today, the three political groups announced to initiate formal talks to form a coalition government.

If that happens, what does it signify for larger European politics, particularly, the EU, whose political engine has long been Germany?

“Those three are parties, which passionately defend the idea of the European Union,” says Bulent Guven, a Turkish-German political scientist and a close friend of Olaf Scholz, the current candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) for the country's chancellor.

Populist groups across Europe, from Johnson’s Brexit political platform to others, are sceptical about the EU’s core ideas and its political durability, making a common cause against the continent's unification.

Defending EU integration

Under Merkel, Germany’s mainstream politics has long been a strong supporter of the EU. Scholz has also been the country’s finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel’s last and current caretaker government. But a new left-leaning government under Scholz will be even more supportive of the EU than Merkel, according to Guven.

“Scholz clearly indicated that a government under his leadership will aim to fasten the process of the further integration of the EU, deepening the political project’s reach across the continent,” Guven tells TRT World.

But there are some serious obstacles to the unification project, ranging from disagreements over continental economic stimulus programs and the development of a European defence to some countries’ refusal - most recently Poland’s - to accept the EU’s supreme authority.

Guven thinks that a possible Scholz government will definitely be more generous than Merkel’s in aiding other EU states hit badly by the economic crisis. But Scholz will also probably not make any major changes to Merkel policies, being her partner for some years, Guven adds.

Richard Falk, a prominent expert on international relations, thinks similarly to Guven.

“Because Merkel's 16 years in office brought Germany stability, respect, and worldwide influence, a new government is not likely to depart much from the approach taken by the CDU, except some softening of fiscal conservatism with respect to public debt and foreign economic assistance, especially within the EU context,” Falk tells TRT World.

Countries like Greece, which was forced to implement some severe austerity programs by Merkel when the country went through one of its worst economic crises in 2015, “could be a beneficiary” under a left-leaning government, the American professor says.

Guven agrees with Falk. “At some point, due to Merkel’s pressure over austerity programs, Greece even thought that it might be a good idea to leave the EU. But I believe Social Democrats will financially be more helpful to periphery countries like Greece and others in Eastern Europe,” Guven says.

“The SPD is expected to lead the coalition and would likely push for greater social protection for workers and somewhat more internationalism in its foreign policy,” Falk views. Before Scholz became a politician, he was the deputy president of Socialist International’s youth wing.

Scholz’s emphasis on the importance of strengthening the EU is something France’s Macron also appears to advocate, particularly, on military matters for the installment of continental defence.

Franco-German entente