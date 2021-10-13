WORLD
Israeli air raid reportedly targets Syria's Palmyra
Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" south of Palmyra in Homs province, regime-owned Al-Ikhbariya TV reports. One Syrian soldier killed, several wounded.
This March 31, 2016 picture shows the remains of Arch of Triumph in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra which was destroyed by Daesh in 2015. / AFP Archive
October 13, 2021

An Israeli air attack targeted the area of Palmyra in Syria, the Syrian regime-owned media said, killing at least one Syrian soldier and wounding three others. 

Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" south of Palmyra in Homs province, the regime media reported early on Thursday. 

The report quoted an unidentified military official as saying the strike occurred shortly before midnight and targeted a telecommunications tower and some posts around it, only causing material damage.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes hit an airbase known as T4, adding that Iran-backed militiamen based in it were targeted.

No further details were mentioned. 

READ MORE: What drives Israel's military aggression in Syria

Israeli strikes in the past 

The strikes came five days after Syrian regime media reported that Israeli strikes in Homs province wounded six soldiers.

Over the past years, Israel is believed to have been behind many strikes inside regime-controlled parts of Syria.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

READ MORE:Israeli raids target Syrian regime leader Assad’s home city

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
