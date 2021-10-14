The pandemic has triggered a great ‘working from home’ (WFH) experiment. Whilst the number of remote workers in the US has steadily been on the rise since 2000, what was once a fringe employment practice has come into the mainstream virtually overnight.

While the WFH experiment has been a success in the West, it is about much more than British or American managers working from their spacious second homes in idyllic rural locations.

It's been a game changer not only for workers in the world’s richest countries (where the biggest employers with the most lucrative jobs tend to be) but for global employment, and therefore global social mobility in poorer countries.

By breaking down the proximity and visa barriers to employment, businesses can unlock whole new pools of talent around the world. However, for this to work, new systems, management styles and processes fit for the ‘remote world’ need to become commonplace.

The first step is, of course, for managers to realise that remote work works.

For years, CEOs have been concerned that working from home would lead to a loss of productivity. But as managers have been forced to relinquish total control over their staff, there does not seem to be very much evidence of that feared loss in productivity.

In fact, several studies conducted in America seem to suggest that remote working has boosted productivity, with those who work from home spending 10 fewer minutes per day being unproductive. Similarly, a study by Stanford of 16,000 employees suggests that working from home seemed to increase productivity by up to 13 percent.

However, I believe that we are only at the beginning of this journey.

When harnessed properly, adopting a holistic WFH structure can widen any company’s talent pool and allow them to get the most out of their employees. If employees are working from home, it doesn’t matter whether that home is ten minutes or ten time zones from the office. And it doesn’t matter what passport or work visa they possess. WFH becomes WFA - work from anywhere - but more importantly, you can be from anywhere.

This presents a strategic opportunity for businesses. Employers are facing a shrunken labour force, which has invariably driven up wages. In April of 2020, an eye-watering 4 million people quit their jobs, a phenomenon referred to as the ‘Great Resignation’. The US is not alone in this, the UK is facing a 20 percent increase in unfilled job vacancies from pre-pandemic levels.

This has invariably driven salaries up; in major cities, graduates straight from university are commanding salaries of up to $120,000. Businesses do not have to bow to these inflated wages any longer when there is a talented, hungry international workforce waiting for employment.

The Philippines model