At least nine people have been killed in Oman and Iran as tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled parts of their coastlines, authorities said.

In Oman, two people died in a landslide and a child in flash flooding, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue teams pulled the bodies of two Asian expats from their homes hit by a landslide in the Rusayl industrial area of Muscat province, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said.

The child died and another person was reported missing in flash floods in the capital's province, it added.

Flights were cancelled or delayed, as wind speeds reached 120 kilometres an hour across Oman's north coast.

Shaheen was later downgraded to a tropical storm, said the NCEM.

In the capital Muscat, vehicles were tyre-deep in water, and streets were left semi-deserted.

Six die in Iran

Across the sea in Iran, six people were killed in Chabahar port in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, parliament's news agency ICANA reported, citing deputy speaker Ali Nikzad.

"Infrastructure, including electrical facilities and roads, was damaged," provincial governor Hossein Modarres-Khiabani told Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The eye of the storm was located 220 kilometres (130 miles) off the coast of the province, he said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also went on "high alert", emergency services said.