Against the backdrop of the recently erected statue of Stefan Nemanja in Belgrade, a tenth-century medieval monk and historical ruler of Serbia, the country marked its new national holiday on September 15: Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag.

The country's president Alexander Vucic, the Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije each went on stage to deliver their vision of a re-emerging Serb world in the Balkans. Blood, faith and unity were the rallying cries.

In the lead up to the celebrations, the country's foreign minister, Nikola Selakovic, lamented that not enough had been done to "build and respect the cult of the flag."

Amongst politicians in Belgrade, the disintegration of Yugoslavia in the 1990s is seen as a tragedy and Serbia is the victim of a great injustice made to feel ashamed of the country's past and its flag.

The grievance goes along the lines that its wars in the 1990s against Bosnians and Albanians, two mainly Muslim communities, culminating in widespread ethnic cleansing - was an exaggeration.

In the minds of Serbian politicians, leaders convicted in international courts for their crimes in the 90s only heaped further humiliation and reflected a plot by an international cabal seeking to destroy the Serb nation.

Source of instability

When Kosovo decided to introduce a five euro ($6) fee for cars entering from Serbia last week, the country's strongman leader Vucic saw an opportunity to flex some muscle and restore some lost national pride.

The Kosovan government says that their decision is an act of reciprocity, reflecting Serbia's ongoing barriers that Albanians have in crossing the border.

Belgrade’s reaction to Pristina’s move was to have its military strut along the border menacingly. The recent military moves by Serbia on Kosovo's northern border, shows that Belgrade is anything but a force for stability in the region, said a Kosovan based security analyst speaking to TRT World on condition of anonymity.

"The investments made to date by the international community in treating Serbia with great preference are turning into a fallacy," they said.

European powers and even the US — which bombed Serbia only in 1999 in a bid to halt the ethnic cleansing in Kosovo — have in recent years sought to appease and befriend Belgrade as a means of peeling it away from Russian influence.

That is increasingly looking like wishful thinking. The use of Russian helicopters near the Kosovo border as a show of strength and even more recently, Belgrade announcing that it will host a joint military exercise with Moscow is a "message to the West," said the security analyst.

The Russian Ambassador to Belgrade, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, accompanied by the Serbian Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic, even went close to the border with Kosovo over the weekend to inspect military personnel, a move that has only heightened tensions.

"The situation is certainly of high risk that should not be undermined," added the security analyst going on to warn that without diplomacy, events on the ground have the "potential to escalate into a sporadic armed confrontation with spillover effect also in other parts, including in Presheva Valley," an Albanian region in southern Serbia.

Ethnic politics

With presidential and parliamentary elections in Serbia fast approaching, Vucic has to be an "ethnic hardliner", a Belgrade based security analyst told TRT World on the condition of anonymity to speak freely.

"There is no way Vucic is going to war with NATO, again! So this is just a power play for the domestic audience but possibly terrible for the Serbs in northern Kosovo," said the security source.