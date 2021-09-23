Fawzia Yusuf Adam entered the pages of Somali political history as a woman who broke the political glass ceiling. Her aim is to go down in history as a striking political figure who became Somalia's first female president.

''I know the problems we are having. I know all of them. I know where to start to solve them. I think a woman like me who knows, who experienced can lead this country precisely.'' Adam told TRT World over a video call.

As a daughter of a diplomat father, Adam got exposed to politics way back in her childhood. Her father, Yusuf Haji Adam, was the first diplomat to represent Somalia in the Arab world, paving the way for her daughter to continue the legacy of firsts.

''I'm a daughter of a freedom fighter, a diplomat, and an educationalist. He was my inspiration.''

Born in Somaliland, Adam spent her high school and college years in Sudan where her father led a diplomatic mission. She followed in her father's footsteps and became a diplomat. While working for the Somali Embassy in Washington D.C., she simultaneously continued her education at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), completing her master's degree in International Public Policy in 1979.

During this period, she married Abukar M. Liban, who was also a diplomat and a general in the Somali army. They later had three children.

''I worked in Moscow and Washington in different positions and the last position as a diplomat was becoming head of our embassy in Berlin, Germany. But then, I resigned and became an officer at the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa.''

Adam bade farewell to diplomacy at a time when a territorial conflict called the Puntland-Somaliland dispute erupted in 1998. As an officer at the UN Economic Commission for Africa, she closely monitored the dispute, which eventually morphed into a full-blown endless war between the two sides.

Adam believed that she could contribute to the development of her beloved country with the NGO called SOMAID, which she had founded back in the early 1990s for education purposes.

''Throughout this devastating time, my purpose was to raise and deal with thousands of orphans in different cities. And eventually, I did''

Amid this conflict, the bombing of one of the NGO's centres became a turning point for her to get back to her hometown. The hope of doing something for her country was spurring her. Ultimately, she made one of the essential initiatives for her country by single-handedly establishing the Hargeisa University in 2000. She became the university's first chancellor for five years. Later, she became one of the CEOs of the RAAD TV channel which was created to broadcast Somalia's different angle to the world. Adam aspired to contribute to the progress of her country by doing everything she could.

But, returning to Somaliland was not an easy decision. Her husband was ill and later passed away. It also meant being separated from her children who were in the UK at that time.

''To be honest, it was not easy. When I was establishing the university my husband was unwell. And I was having small kids. It was a challenge. But it never stopped me. I wanted to help those young people coming from the war, and prevent them to go back to conflict.''

''There was no university in Hargeisa at that time. And I was doing everything I could to make sure that the institution formed. I was flying back and forth to London because my kids were small.''

''People would tell me what is wrong with you and I would tell them, you know what? I'm dreaming to see the graduation of this university. That's how I made it possible. And what I see now is stabilizing Somalia in 3 years.''

Adam's active political role was triggered by the political and armed conflicts in Somaliland. She started to become aware of an urgent need for change. Therefore, she formed a political party called NBD (Peace, Democracy and Prosperity Party) and ran for president in Somaliland in 2010. But her party was delisted by the then President Ahmed Mahmud Silanyo.

''They closed down the TV channel, they nationalized the university, and rejected my political party. They were preventing me from becoming active and serving my country. They were afraid a woman like me might win the election as I was becoming popular. I was a threat. That triggered me to become more active in politics.''

A feminine stance against patriarchy