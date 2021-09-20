In northeast Syria’s notorious Al Hol camp, gun violence and knife attacks, getting caught in crossfire, or dying in avoidable accidents such as tent fires have become regular occurrences.

After the territorial defeat of Daesh (ISIS) in early 2019, families of captured or killed militants were brought to the camp. But plans for what would happen to the residents, including many foreign nationals, were unclear while experts warned that a security gap could allow a regrouping within the camp.

More than 70 people have been killed inside the camp this year alone, as the security situation continues to deteriorate and militancy increases, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Daesh cells

The population at Al Hol is now 62,000, with two thirds of those children. Describing the camp’s ideological demography is not homogeneous: some of the women who are housewives followed their militant husbands who joined Daesh, some of them dedicated themselves to the violent group as much as their husbands, and some of the women are now ex-radicals who changed their opinions about the group.

In one part of the camp, there are non-militant Daesh families who surrendered to PYD, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group; in another, radicalised women and their children. The partition is aimed at preventing revenge operations against those who openly abandoned or denounced the group’s ideology.

According to research published last year, only around 30 percent of the camp’s residents still ideologically supported Daesh, but they spread fear regardless. The Washington Post report says militancy is on the rise, and it’s often the hard-line women who are being blamed for killings and terrorising other residents.

As Daesh actively seeks to recruit followers, residents say they are fearful particularly at night when there’s less security around and anyone can enter the tents.

Some women have also reportedly tried bribing camp guards to escape and stole gold to pay smugglers.

SDF struggles to control security in the camp