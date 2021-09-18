WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis execute nine men for involvement in Samad death
Samad was killed in April 2018 by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the port city of Hudaida on Yemen's west coast.
Yemen's Houthis execute nine men for involvement in Samad death
Poster of Saleh al Samad, senior Houthi official, is held by a member of the honour guards during the funeral procession of al Samad and his six body guards, who were killed by Saudi-led air strikes, in Sanaa, Yemen April 28, 2018. / Reuters
September 18, 2021

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has said that authorities had executed nine men who were convicted of involvement in the 2018 killing of Saleh al Samad, then the armed group's top civilian leader.

Samad, who held the post of president in the Houthi-controlled administration which runs most of northern Yemen, was killed in April 2018 by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the port city of Hodeidah on Yemen's west coast.

He was the most senior official to be killed by the coalition in the years-long war in which the Houthis are fighting forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government based in the southern port city of Aden.

READ MORE: Top Houthi official killed in Saudi-led air strike in Yemen

The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition which has received support from Western powers. Saudi Arabia and its mostly Gulf Arab allies allege the Houthis are proxies for their arch-rival Iran, something the group and Tehran deny.

Recommended

Houthi authorities said the nine men were charged and convicted for their involvement in the killing of Samad, including spying and sharing sensitive information with the Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthis said the execution by firing squad was witnessed by "masses", including blood relatives and Houthi leaders in the capital Sanaa, which they control.

READ MORE: Dozens dead as fighting intensifies in Yemen's Marib

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France