Two people have been wounded in a gun attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli medics said, hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people a outside a synagogue in one of the deadliest such attacks in years.

"A 23-year-old male is in serious condition and a 47-year-old male in moderate to serious condition, with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies," a spokesman for Israel's Magen David Adom rescue emergency response service said on Saturday.

Israeli police claimed that a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was the assailant in the shooting in east Jerusalem adding that he was "neutralised and injured."

Earlier on Friday a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded three others near a synagogue on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, a day after Israel killed ten Palestinians in the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years.

MDA said it had received an emergency call about the attack at 10:42 am (0842 GMT).

