A far-right Danish politician has torched again copies of the Holy Quran near a mosque and outside the premises of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Islam extremism, staged a similar stunt January 21 and announced he would burn the holy book of the Muslims every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

Paludan, a lawyer by profession, failed to secure a single seat in national, regional or municipal elections through his far-right parties established in Denmark and Sweden.

His party received 156 votes in the 2022 parliamentary elections in Sweden.

Denmark maintained that the incident would not deteriorate its “good relationship” with Türkiye.

