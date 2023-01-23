Suspected armed Ugandan militants linked to Daesh have killed up to 24 people in a raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to civil and military officials.

Congolese officials told reporters on Monday that the deadly attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group based in eastern DRC that has pledged allegiance to Daesh and wages frequent attacks in the area.

The attack occurred overnight on Sunday in the village of Makugwe, in the Beni area of North Kivu province, civil society leader Roger Wangeve told AFP news agency. He put the death toll at 24.

Wangeve said that the attackers looted and torched several homes and shops in the village, and carried off several villagers into the bush.

In a separate interview with Reuters news agency, Eugene Matsozi, the customary chief of the village of Mukungwe, also blamed the ADF for the attack.

"So far we have buried 24 people," he said.

Colonel Charles Omeonga, the military administrator of Beni territory, said "around 20" villagers were killed but that he was waiting for a final assessment.